Tiedemann (elbow) will make a rehab start with the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate Friday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

It will be the top prospect's first appearance since April 11, as he's been sidelined with left ulnar nerve inflammation in his pitching elbow. Tiedemann will eventually move up to Triple-A Buffalo, where he began this season before getting hurt. He's a candidate to join the Blue Jays at some point this season, but Tiedemann figures to remain in the minors for a while as he attempts to prove he can be healthy and effective for an extended period.