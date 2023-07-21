Tiedemann (biceps) struck out three over two perfect innings in his return to action Friday with the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate.
Tiedemann has made just four starts this season with Double-A New Hampshire due to shoulder and biceps issues, but he's on the comeback trail now and should be back in New Hampshire's rotation soon. The top prospect seems unlikely to debut in 2023 given his injury setbacks, but his future remains very bright.
