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Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Scratched with neck issue

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tiedemann (elbow) did not make a scheduled rehab start with Single-A Dunedin on Tuesday due to neck soreness, Thomas Hall of MLB.com reports.

Tiedemann had been set for his first start with Dunedin after making a pair of one-inning starts in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The Blue Jays have not yet decided when Tiedemann will next take the ball, but the neck issue shouldn't be too significant of a setback. Tiedemann missed all of 2025 after Tommy John surgery and was shut down this spring due to renewed elbow soreness. He will eventually be assigned to Triple-A Buffalo once he's done with his rehab assignment.

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