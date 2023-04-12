Double-A New Hampshire plans to reinstate Tiedemann (shoulder) from the 7-day injured list to have him start Thursday versus Portland, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

The Blue Jays' top pitching prospect opened the season on the shelf after he experienced left shoulder soreness about a month ago, but he was never shut down from throwing and looks to be just about fully recovered from the injury. Tiedemann will still be eased in Thursday with a light workload, however, with Mitchell relaying that the southpaw is expected to be capped at around 50 pitches.