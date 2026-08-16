Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Sent back to Buffalo

Toronto optioned Tiedemann to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

After striking out two batters and allowing one run in 1.2 innings of relief in his major-league debut during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Yankees, Tiedemann will head right back to Buffalo. He'll give up his spot on the active roster to reliever Brendon Little, who was reinstated from the paternity list. Tiedemann is likely to continue working out of the bullpen for the remainder of the season, but the Blue Jays could revisit developing the left-hander as a starter next spring.