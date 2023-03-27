Tiedemann (shoulder) will begin the season at Double-A New Hampshire and pitch every sixth day instead of every fifth, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The young lefty dazzled early in camp with his 99 mph fastball before a bout of shoulder soreness slowed down the hype train. Tiedemann pitched an inning in a minor-league game Sunday and struck out two of the four batters he faced, however, so the issue seems to be behind him. The Blue Jays will keep a very careful eye on the 20-year-old's workload this season, but the organization's plans to have him throw fewer minor-league innings over the summer could be an indication they are open to the possibility of him joining the big-league staff later in the year.