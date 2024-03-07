Tiedemann (hamstring) will make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against the Phillies, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The appearance will come exactly two weeks after what was supposed to be his spring debut. He was scratched from that outing with a left hamstring issue but has progressed well since then and is now ready to pitch in a game. Tiedemann is not going to break camp with the big club, but the top prospect could push to debut sooner rather than later, particularly with the major-league rotation battling some injuries.