Tiedemann will get the start Saturday against the Phillies in the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League opener, Mike Wilner of The Toronto Star reports.

The 21-year-old southpaw is Toronto's top pitching prospect, but he was limited to 65 innings in 2023, including a stint in the Arizona Fall League, due to injuries. Tiedemann struck out 105 batters in those frames, highlighting his impressive upside, but the Jays will be focused on keeping him healthy this season rather than rushing him to the majors. "Obviously [Tiedemann has] incredible stuff," pitching coach Pete Walker said Wednesday. "Exploding fastball and really good breaking stuff. And he's still developing that changeup, which can be really good. He just has to pitch." While the team's rotation doesn't have a spot for Tiedemann at the moment and he's expected to begin the year at Triple-A Buffalo, he could begin laying the groundwork for his MLB debut with a strong performance Saturday.