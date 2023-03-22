Tiedemann (shoulder) is throwing another bullpen session Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Tiedemann also was able to complete a bullpen session Saturday, and continues to make progress from minor left shoulder soreness that has sidelined the southpaw since the middle of March. The top prospect in the Toronto system will begin the season with either Double-A New Hampshire or Triple-A Buffalo, but regardless of his landing spot, he has a great chance to make starts with the Blue Jays before the end of 2023.
