Tiedemann (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's a day later than was originally planned, although the top prospect continues to progress as he works his way back from left shoulder soreness. Tiedemann -- who was reassigned to minor-league camp earlier this week -- has been throwing on flat ground for a few days.
