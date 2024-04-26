Tiedemann has been diagnosed with ulnar nerve inflammation in his left elbow, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The hope is that Tiedemann will be ready to begin throwing again in 7-to-10 days. All things considered, it's a very favorable diagnosis for the top pitching prospect. Tiedemann was struggling at Triple-A Buffalo before getting hurt, posting a 5.63 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 10:9 K:BB over eight frames.