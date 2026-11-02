Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said last week of Tiedemann that the team is "thinking of him as a reliever" heading into the 2027 season, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tiedemann returned from a nearly two-year absence in 2026 due to Tommy John surgery and multiple setbacks, allowing one run with an 8:6 K:BB over six innings during his brief time in the big leagues. The 24-year-old boasts a 39.1 percent strikeout rate in the minors, but he's logged a total of just 152 innings since being drafted in 2021 because of myriad injuries.