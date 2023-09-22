Tiedemann will pitch in the Arizona Fall League this October, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com report.

Top pitching prospects don't often see action in the AFL -- the Tigers' Jackson Jobe is the only other young arm of note getting sent to the desert this year -- and in both cases, the hurler missed significant time this season due to injury and could use additional reps. Tiedemann has thrown just 40 innings across all levels in 2023 due to biceps inflammation, although the 21-year-old southpaw is set to make his first Triple-A start Friday night. In those 40 frames, he's posted a remarkable 76:21 K:BB, and if he can stay healthy into next season Tiedemann remains on track for a potential 2024 big-league debut.