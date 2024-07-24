Tiedemann (forearm) will receive a third opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Initial imaging on Tiedemann's left forearm/elbow came back negative, but he's already received a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister and will be getting a third from Dr. ElAttrache. The southpaw will determine the next steps after that. Tiedemann is one of the most talented pitching prospects in baseball but has been plagued by arm issues since entering pro ball.
