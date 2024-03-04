Tiedemann (hamstring) faced live hitters on a back field Sunday and could see game action later this week, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

"It also depends on starting to run again, starting to field, making sure all of that is intact, because you're going to get those ground balls to first base where I need to run over and cover," Tiedemann said after Sunday's session. "I've got to be able to do that, but I think this week, I'll be in." The flamethrowing lefty faced a group of hitters that included big-leaguers Daulton Varsho, Cavan Biggio (shoulder) and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and leaned heavily on his slider with impressive results. Tiedemann estimates he could build up to a four-inning workload by the end of camp, and that might be enough to have the Blue Jays' top pitching prospect begin the year on the Opening Day roster, as both Kevin Gausman and Alek Manoah are currently dealing with shoulder issues.