Blue Jays' Rikelvin De Castro: Inks $1.2 million deal with Toronto
De Castro signed a $1.2 million contract with the Blue Jays, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
A better real-life prospect than a fantasy one, De Castro is a good defender at shortstop despite only being a 50-grade runner. At 6-foot, 145 pounds, he is hit-over-power, and that will probably always be the case. Given his lack of upside in home runs or stolen bases, he will really need to hit to become a dynasty-league asset.
