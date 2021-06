Adams was recalled by the Blue Jays on Tuesday and will make his big-league debut against the White Sox.

Adams spent three days on the major-league roster in early May but didn't get into a game. He'll be involved right away this time around, catching and batting ninth. He'll split time behind the plate with Reese McGuire for now, as Danny Jansen (hamstring) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move, while Alejandro Kirk is nowhere close to returning from his hip injury.