Blue Jays' Riley Adams: Leads Vancouver to title in first season
Adams finished his first professional season with a .305/.374/.438 slash line over 52 games with Vancouver in the Northwest League.
Toronto's third-round pick in 2017 looked strong in his professional debut. Adams led all Northwest League catchers in average, OBP and doubles (16). The 21-year-old also rapped out 35 RBI and 26 runs while leading the Canadians to the NWL title. Adams will compete with Danny Jansen and Max Pentecost for positioning on the Jays' long-term catcher depth chart over the next few years.
