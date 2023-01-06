Brantly signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Friday and received an invitation to spring training.

Brantly spent nearly all of 2022 with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, slashing .264/.328/.346 through 201 plate appearances. Toronto already has Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk behind the plate, so it is unlikely Brantly will earn a spot on the major-league club during spring training, though he could earn a call up if the Jays' depth behind the plate is tested during the season.