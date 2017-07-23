Blue Jays' Rob Refsnyder: Acquired by Toronto
Refsnyder was traded Sunday to the Blue Jays in exchange for minor-league first baseman Ryan McBroom.
Refsnyder, who the Yankees designated for assignment Wednesday, will report to Triple-A Buffalo with his new organization. While Refsnyder has exhibited strong contact-hitting abilities and a patient eye at the plate in the minors, he's been unable to translate that success to the big leagues, batting .241/.312/.332 across parts of three seasons with the Yankees. Still, Refsnyder's strong minor-league track record along with his ability to play all over the diamond and outfield make him an interesting reclamation project for the Blue Jays, who could bring him aboard in a utility role at some point later in 2017.
