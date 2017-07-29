Refsnyder was called up by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Troy Tulowitzki (ankle) landing on the DL, Refsnyder will head up for his first opportunity with Toronto. Refsnyder had quite a bit of buzz around him when he debuted in 2015, but he hit just .241/.312/.332 in 94 games with the Yankees before being designated for assignment. At least he's a versatile defender, with the ability to play second base as well as the corner infield and corner outfield.