Refsnyder will man second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Angels, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After being traded to the Blue Jays last Sunday and reporting to Triple-A Buffalo, Refsnyder didn't stick around in the minors before long, as the team recalled him prior to Saturday's contest to provide infield insurance with Troy Tulowitzki (ankle) hitting the DL. According to Nicholson-Smith, Tulowitzki sustained ligament damage to the ankle and could be facing a long-term absence, so Refsnyder could have an opportunity to see regular at-bats with the big club. Manager John Gibbons will likely use some combination of Ryan Goins, Darwin Barney and Refsnyder to handle the middle-infield spots in most games.