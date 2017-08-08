Blue Jays' Rob Refsnyder: Starting Tuesday against Yankees
Refsnyder is starting at second base and batting eighth Tuesday against the Yankees.
Refsnyder is getting his fair share of work since being called up July 29. He's appeared in five of the team's eight games since then, and Tuesday will mark the 26-year-old's fourth start with the Jays. Refsnyder is a decent punt play at home against CC Sabathia, but owners who go that route should do so with limited expectations.
