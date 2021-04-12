The Blue Jays activated Ray (elbow) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Yankees.

Ray was able to complete a 63-pitch simulated game last week without issue, allowing him to clear the final hurdle in his recovery from a bruised left elbow. The Blue Jays likely won't ask the southpaw to work much beyond 80 pitches in his 2021 debut, so the expected workload limitation coupled with the tough matchup against the Yankees doesn't make Ray the most appealing streaming option. He'll line up for a second start of the week Saturday in Kansas City.