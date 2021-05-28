Ray (2-2) took the loss to the Yankees in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez both took the lefty yard, Nos. 13 and 14 allowed by Ray this season. Credit to Ray for not compounding those issues with a ton of walks like in seasons past -- he has amazingly handed out only 12 free passes in 52 innings so far in 2021. Ray will take a 3.81 ERA and 1.12 WHIP into his next start, which projects to be a "home" matchup against the Marlins in Buffalo.