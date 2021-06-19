Ray (4-3) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five in 4.1 innings to take the loss against the Orioles on Friday.

Ray had recorded double-digit strikeouts in each of his last two starts, but he was unable to get into a similar rhythm Friday. He gave up a leadoff home run in the first inning and allowed another run to come across by giving up three singles in the bottom of the fifth. The southpaw has now posted a 3.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 97:19 K:BB in 74.2 innings across his first 13 starts of the year. Ray tentatively lines up to make his next appearance on the road against Miami on Wednesday.