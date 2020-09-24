Ray allowed three hits over four scoreless innings during the Blue Jays' 14-1 Wednesday night win over the Yankees. He walked four while striking out five.
Wednesday marked Ray's first outing without an earned run since being acquired by Toronto. Through five starts with the Blue Jays, the 28-year-old has logged a 6.62 ERA over 20.2 innings of work.
