Ray (1-1) picked up the win in Friday's 13-5 victory over Atlanta, allowing two runs on five hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.
The lefty took a shutout into the seventh inning before an Ozzie Albies homer helped end Ray's night. It was still an outstanding performance from the 29-year-old, who tossed 68 of 95 pitches for strikes as he delivered his second straight quality start, and Ray will take a 2.78 ERA and 20:9 K:BB through 22.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come next week in Oakland.
