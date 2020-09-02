Ray gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk over 3.1 innings during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Marlins.

The command issues that plagued the southpaw throughout the season in Arizona were nowhere to be found Tuesday, as he threw 36 of his 48 pitches for strikes and didn't walk multiple batters for the first time in 2020. Ray followed opener Julian Merryweather a day after being acquired by the Blue Jays, and the team could opt to continue with that setup based on the initial success. Ray lines up to pitch again Sunday against the Red Sox.