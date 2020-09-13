Ray (1-0) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings Saturday as he earned his first win as a member of the Blue Jays.

Ray did a good job of navigating through the Mets' hitters as his only troublesome inning was in the fourth. He let up a leadoff single to Michael Conforto who was able to stretch it to second after a fielding error by Cavan Biggio and later came around to score after Jake Marisnick roped a double down the left-field line to put the Mets up 1-0. Fortunately for Ray, the Blue Jays would come back to score twice to give him a 2-1 lead before he was pulled after five. The 28-year-old owns a 4.38 ERA in 12.1 innings since joining the Blue Jays but has struggled mightily with his command all season long as his 57:37 K:BB is on track to be the worst ratio of seven-year career.