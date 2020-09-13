Ray (1-0) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings Saturday to claim the win in the Blue Jays' 3-2 victory over the Mets.

Ray did a good job of navigating through the New York lineup, as his only troublesome inning came in the fourth. He surrendered a leadoff single to Michael Conforto, who later came around to score after Jake Marisnick roped a double down the left-field line. Fortunately for Ray, the Blue Jays would come back to score twice to give him a 2-1 lead before he was pulled after five frames. The 28-year-old owns a 4.38 ERA in 12.1 innings since joining the Blue Jays, but he's struggled mightily with his command all season long.