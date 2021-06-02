Ray (3-2) allowed one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out nine across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Marlins.

Ray ripped through the Marlins lineup, generating 22 swinging strikes on 96 total pitches to back up his nine strikeouts. The only damage against him came in the fifth inning when Starling Marte delivered an RBI double. For the season, Ray has maintained a 3.57 ERA with 69 strikeouts across 58 innings and 10 starts.