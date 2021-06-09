Ray completed 6.1 innings against the White Sox on Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out 13. He did not factor in the decision.

The southpaw was dominant in the start, registering a season-high 13 strikeouts and inducing 21 swings-and-misses. He didn't allow a run until the seventh inning, when the White Sox broke through for a run on an Andrew Vaughn homer. Toronto's offense offered little support, however, managing only one run to keep Ray from picking up the win. The veteran lowered his season ERA to 3.36 with the strong outing, and he has allowed exactly one run in three of his past four starts. Ray will look to extend the strong stretch in his next start, which is lined up to come against Boston at Fenway Park on Sunday.