Ray allowed three earned runs on six hits while striking out nine across six innings Saturday in the loss to the Rays. He did not factor in the decision.

Despite allowing two home runs, Ray posted a quality start to keep the game tied when he was relieved. Ray's command was much better Saturday compared to his first two starts. He had nine strikeouts and zero walks, compared to six strikeouts and nine walks in his first two appearances. The 29-year-old will look for his first win of the season Friday against Atlanta.