Ray recorded six of his seven outs via strikeout and threw 31 of his 50 pitches for strikes during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The veteran left-hander also walked two batters during his first inning of work, but free passes are part of the package with Ray. He topped out at 98.4 mph with his fastball but found more control when sitting 94-96 mph in the second frame. Ray struggled through a rough 2020, but the Jays are counting on him to rebound after re-signing Ray to a one-year deal in the offseason.