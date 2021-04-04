Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker said Sunday that Ray (elbow) is "really close" to returning from the 10-day injured list, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ray appears to have come out of his bullpen session Friday without any setbacks to his bruised elbow, and at this point, Walker said the lefty just needs to build back up after a brief shutdown period. He'll likely throw again Monday or Tuesday, and if all goes well, Ray could be ready to rejoin the rotation at some point during next weekend's series with the Angels.