Ray struck out three and walked two over four no-hit innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. "This [Baltimore] is a younger team. They're going to be super aggressive," Ray said afterwards. "I think I only threw five pitches in the first inning. After that, I knew they were going to continue to be aggressive, so I just tried to use that against them."

The veteran southpaw averaged 95.8 mph with his fastball and topped out at 97.3 mph, a very good sign for his 2021 fortunes after he averaged 93.9 mph last year. Ray got stretched out to 52 pitches in the outing, putting him on pace to reach his target of 90-plus pitches by the end of camp, but he was most pleased with where he was locating them Saturday. "Even the walks that I've had, the ball has been right around the zone," Ray said. "As far as command, I feel really good about where my pitches are at. I'm around the zone and my misfires aren't far off. I feel like I'm in a really good spot." The Jays' rotation is very shaky after Hyun Jin Ryu, so getting a bounceback performance from Ray after his rough 2020 will be crucial for the team's success.