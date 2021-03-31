Ray (elbow) will begin the season on the 10-day injured list, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Ray was already expected to miss his first start of the season due to a bruised elbow. However, manager Charlie Montoyo announced Wednesday that the southpaw will be placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to March 29. T.J. Zeuch will likely start for the Blue Jays during Sunday's game against the Yankees, and it's not yet clear whether Ray will be cleared to make his season debut when he's first eligible to return from the injured list April 8.