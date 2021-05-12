Ray allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out a season-high 10 hitters over six innings Tuesday against Atlanta. He did not end up being involved in the decision.

Ray got off to a bumpy start after allowing two singles and a walk which led to a first-inning run for Atlanta. He later would also give up two solo home runs before his day was over. The 29-year-old has had a bit of an issue so far with the long ball, as he's given up eight so far over his first six outings, but overall he's been pretty reliable having gone at least five innings while surrendering three or fewer runs in each of his starts. He'll be in search of a win this weekend when he's next scheduled to take the mound at home against the Phillies.