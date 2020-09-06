Ray will start Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ray followed Julian Merryweather and worked as a primary pitcher in his Blue Jays debut, but he will work as a traditional starter Sunday, taking the mound in the first inning and throwing as many innings as he can. Command will be key for Ray, who walked just one batter his last time out but issued 31 bases on balls over 31 innings with the Diamondbacks before being traded.
