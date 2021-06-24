Ray (5-3) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings in a 3-1 victory over the Marlins. He struck out six.

The southpaw delivered his fourth quality start in five June outings and ninth of the season as he took a shutout into the sixth inning before serving up a solo shot to Starling Marte. Ray will carry a 3.35 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 103:20 K:BB through 80.2 innings into his next start.