Ray is scheduled to start the Blue Jays' series finale in Tampa Bay on Sunday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Ray was initially lined up to make his final start of the first half on Saturday, but he'll be pushed back a day in the pitching schedule after Thursday's game against the Orioles was postponed due to inclement weather. The Blue Jays plan to go with Alek Manoah, Ross Stripling and Ray as their starters for the series in Tampa Bay, resulting in Steven Matz missing out on his second start of the week. With a 3.36 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and a 119:23 K:BB across his 16 starts this season, Ray has a compelling case to be named an alternate in the All-Star Game next week if the American League needs to replace a pitcher.