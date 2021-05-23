Ray allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out seven across seven innings in the loss to the Rays on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

The only damage against Ray came via a solo home run by Mike Zunino in the fifth inning. Unfortunately for Ray, he did not receive enough run support to get the win despite giving his best performance of the season. The 29-year-old has really struggled with keeping the ball in the park. He is tied with Tarik Skubal with most home runs allowed in all of baseball. Although he's surrendered 12 long balls in eight starts, he has managed to carry a respectable 3.42 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 47.1 innings.