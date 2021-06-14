Ray (4-3) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out 10 in six innings to earn the win against the Red Sox on Sunday.

Ray has now struck out at least nine batters in each of his last three starts, and he's picked up two wins during that time. He allowed a solo home run in the second inning before giving up a two-run double in the fifth, but he got plenty of run support from Toronto's offense in the 18-4 win. The southpaw tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Baltimore on Friday.