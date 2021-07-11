Ray (7-4) threw seven shutout innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 11 to earn the win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The southpaw has been solid for much of the season, but he turned it up to dominance Sunday. The only hit Ray allowed was a Yandy Diaz double in the seventh inning. This was also Ray's fifth start with double-digit strikeouts this year. The 29-year-old has a 3.13 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 130:24 K:BB across 100.2 innings, his best ratios 2017. He projects to get a start in next weekend's three-game series versus Texas to open the second half of the season.