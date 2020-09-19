Ray (2-5) took the loss in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies, coughing up five runs on five hits and four walks over 4.1 innings as the Blue Jays fell 7-0. He struck out six.

The southpaw threw only 56 of 92 pitches for strikes as his control was once again an issue. Ray has walked 10 batters through 16.2 innings with Toronto, which is still a big improvement over the 31 free passes he issued in 31 innings before getting dropped by Arizona. He'll take a 7.17 ERA and 1.91 WHIP on the year into his final outing Wednesday against the Yankees in Buffalo.