Ray will miss a spring start after bruising his elbow while falling down some stairs but still hopes to be ready for the start of the regular season, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

It's never good to see a pitcher suffer an elbow injury, though a bruise is among the least concerning possible issues. He's looked great this spring, posting a 1.98 ERA and an 18:5 K:BB in 13.2 innings, seemingly setting himself up for a bounceback season. The bruise could potentially cause him to miss a turn in the rotation to start the year but shouldn't change his overall outlook by very much.