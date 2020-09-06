Ray allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five across four innings Sunday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Ray surrendered two home runs -- including a three-run shot -- to sour his second outing with the Blue Jays. He did pitch fairly well otherwise, allowing only a solo home run across his final three frames. Still, long balls and control issues continue to be the demise of Ray on the mound, something that hasn't changed since he was dealt from Arizona. Overall, he has a 7.51 ERA with a 52:35 K:BB across 38.1 innings this season. His next outing is projected to come Saturday against the Mets.