Ray (0-1) took the loss Monday as the Jays fell 3-1 to the Yankees, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.
The veteran lefty wasn't able to match his spring dominance in his first regular-season start of the year, and instead Ray looked like his usual inefficient self, tossing only 50 of 84 pitches for strikes. Aside from a Kyle Higashioka homer however, Ray did hold the Yankees' offense mostly in check. He'll look for a better result in his next outing, set for Saturday in Kansas City.
