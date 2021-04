Ray (elbow) has been throwing at 100 percent and will throw off a mound Friday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Ray suffered an elbow injury late in camp, though the issue was among the least concerning elbow problems for a pitcher, as it was nothing worse than a bruise and came while falling down some stairs rather than while pitching. The injury was bad enough to send him to the injured list to start the year, but it doesn't look as though he'll need to miss much time.